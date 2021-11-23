USFL Announces Team Names, Logos Ahead of Spring 2022 Return

The United States Football League (USFL) is one step closer to making its big return. On Monday, the pro football league announced the team names and logos ahead of its return in Spring 2022. It was first unveiled on the FS1 show The Herd, and there will be eight teams to kick off the 2022 season.

“We’re excited to take this next major step in the development of a new USFL,” said Brian Woods, USFL President of Football Operations in a release. “These eight teams form the core of our initial league membership and will represent an exciting brand of professional football coming this spring. We look forward to the start of our inaugural season.”

The original USFL was founded in 1982 and began playing in 1983. The league, which played a spring and summer schedule, played three seasons through 1985. It was set to play in the fall/winter in 1986 but ceased operations before the season began. The revamped USFL will be played from April to June 2022, and all the games could be played in Birmingham, Alabama. Each team will play 10 games, and the playoffs will feature the top two teams from each division. Here’s a look at eight USFL teams.

Birmingham Stallions

Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers

The team started in Boston and then moved to New Orleans before playing in Portland in the final year of the USFL in 1985. When the Breakers were in New Orleans in 1984, they finished with an 8-10 record.

Tampa Bay Bandits

The Bandits had a 35-19 overall record in the USFL and were coached by Steve Spurrier. Some of the notable players who were on the Bandits were Nate Newton and Gary Anderson as both had successful NFL careers.

Michigan Panthers

New Jersey Generals

The Generals were owned by Donald Trump during the 1980s. The team also featured Herschel Walker who was coming off a historic career at the University of Georgia where he led the Bulldogs to a national title in 1980 and won the Heisman in 1982.

Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers

