USC Welcomes Back Reggie Bush After Ending 10-Year Disassociation

Reggie Bush is back with the USC Trojans. After 10 years of being disassociated from the program, Bush has now been welcomed back by school president Carol L. Folt. Bush received the news in a letter that was shared publicly on Wednesday morning.

"I am pleased to inform you that all restrictions and prohibitions on your involvement in our athletics program are officially removed and you will be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alumni," Folt wrote, via CBS Sports. USC disassociated Bush back in 2010 after the NCAA brought down major sanctions on the Trojans. The NCAA determined Bush's family received extra benefits while attending school, including a $600,000 house near San Diego and a $10,000 allowance for the home. Along with being disassociated with USC, Bush was forced to return his 2005 Heisman Trophy and the team had to vacate their 2004 national championship.

"I've dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I'm excited to come home!" Bush said in a statement. Bush was arguably one of the best players in college football history. Along with winning the Heisman Trophy in 2005, Bush was a two-time consensus All-American and was named Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year twice. Bush won the Doak Walker Award, the Walter Camp Award and AP Player of the Year in 2005 after rushing for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 200 carries.

"Throughout this process, one of the consistent themes that emerged from my discussions was how much Reggie Bush means to our former players, USC alumni, and fans everywhere, USC athletic director Mike Bohn said. "I've enjoyed getting to know Reggie and so many of his teammates, and I'm pleased his disassociation has ended so that we can welcome him back to our family. I'm confident that Reggie will use his incredible platform and influential voice to support and empower all of our student-athletes."

In 2006, Bush was drafted by the New Orleans Saints No. 2 overall. He was named to the All-Pro First Team in 2008 after rushing for 404 yards and recording 440 receiving yards, six touchdowns, and three touchdowns via punt return. He helped the Saints win the Super Bowl in 2010 and was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019. Bush also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.