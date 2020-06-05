US Soccer Star Michael Bradley Rips Donald Trump, Says He's 'Completely Empty'

✖

Michael Bradley did not hold back when sharing his thoughts about President Donald Trump. The U.S. soccer star talked to reporters this week and ripped Trump for his actions during the protests going on in the country. Bradley said Trump's leadership skills have been lacking ever since he took office in 2017.

"We have a president who is completely empty. There isn’t a moral bone in his body," Bradley said via the Canadian Press. "There’s no leadership. There's no leadership from the president, there's no leadership from the Republican senators who have sat back and been totally complicit in everything he’s done for the last 3 and a half years." Bradley also wants a big voter turnout this year because changes need to be made now more than ever.

"I just hope that people are able to go to the polls in November and think about more than just what is good for them, more than what is good for their own status, their own business, their own tax return," he added. "I hope that people can go to the polls and understand that in so many ways, the future of our country and the future of our democracy is at stake." Bradley also said he wants people to "think about what four more years with Trump as president, what that would mean, how terrible that would be for so many people."

Along with criticizing Trump, Bradley, who currently plays for Toronto FC for MLS, shared his thoughts on the death of George Floyd. He said he's "angry" and "horrified" about the ordeal. He added he's "determined to do anything and everything I can to try to be a part of the fix. Because it has to end. And we all have to be part of that fix."

Bradley, who is a longtime captain of the United States Soccer team, is not the only soccer player to call out Trump. Megan Rapinoe was recently on VICE TV and she also laid into the president for his actions. She said: "Now, obviously, we have a white nationalist — I think — in the White House and the spewing of hate and the 'othering' of the rest of the country has only led to more rift between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward."