Megan Rapinoe Calls Donald Trump 'White Nationalist,' Considers Running for Office

✖

Megan Rapinoe has had enough of Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Vice TV posted a portion of a video of the co-captain of the United States women's national soccer team talking to Anand Giridharadas. Rapinoe called Trump a white nationalist and blasted his actions as president. She also said the "spewing of hate and 'othering' of the rest of the country" from Trump has led to more fear and anxiety in the country.

"We know that mass incarceration is bad for society and ends up costing us more money in the long run, the war on drugs, whatever it may be," Rapinoe said. I think that that has proven to be really detrimental. Now, obviously, we have a white nationalist — I think — in the White House and the spewing of hate and the 'othering' of the rest of the country has only led to more rift between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward." As the interview continued, Rapinoe answered if she would ever run for office. She revealed interest and delegating a lot of the responsibilities to more qualified individuals.

"I want the biggest, baddest post," she said when asked what she would run for if her name was on the ballot. "That way, I can be the president, but then I get to pick everyone else who’s way smarter and way more qualified and way better at everything to actually do the thing. I'm not here being like 'I'm the smartest, I should be the president.' I’m actually like 'I'm wholly unqualified for probably any position in government,' but I've got that little bit of humility where I can be like 'You're smarter, you do this, you do this, you do this.'"

This is one of the many times Rapinoe has called out Trump since becoming president. When women's national soccer team won the World Cup last year, Rapinoe had a message for Trump. "We have to be better. We have to love more and talk less. We got to listen more and talk less. We got to know that this is every person’s responsibility," she said. "Yes we play sports. Yes we play soccer. Yes we're female athletes, but we’re so much more than that. You’re so much more than that. How do you make your community better?" Rapinoe also said she's not going to the White House if the team was asked to join Trump in a celebration of their World Cup win.