US Open Tennis Champ Reveals Wedding Photos: 'Best Weekend of Our Lives'

A tennis champion is now a married woman. Australian tennis star Storm Sanders married Loughlin Hunter late last month and adopted her husband's last name. The wedding took place in Australia, and a handful of WTA players were in attendance, including Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Alicia Molik, Ellen Perez, Lizette Cabrera and Jaimee Fourlis. Daria Saville, Jessica Moore and Sam Harris were bridesmaids, according to Women's Tennis Blog.

Sanders posted a few photos from the wedding, including one with the couple embracing while referring to the wedding as "the best weekend of our lives." The ceremony took place at All Saints Estate, a winery located in Wahgunyah, North East Victoria.

Sanders is one of the top doubles tennis players in the world as she's ranked No. 8 in the WTA rankings. In 2022, Sanders won three doubles titles, including the WTA 1000 with Luisa Stefani. And at this year's US Open, Sanders teamed up with John Peers to win the mixed doubles title, making her first grand slam championship in her career.

"It's a 10-point tiebreak, anything can happen. Every single point counts. That was the biggest thing," Sanders said after the championship match in September, per the US Open's official website. "We were down 8-6 in the super tiebreak the other day, came back and won it 10-8. It is kind of like you're never out of it. No matter, we were trying to put a lot of emphasis on every single point. Even if we got up a mini break there, we had to stay on it. Just backing our game and what we wanted to do. If they could come up with something, too good. Back our play. That was the main thing from my perspective."

Sanders also showed some love for her partner. "Thank you to my partner, Peersy. I can't believe we're Grand Slam champions, it's crazy," she said. "We've been trying to set it up for the last year to play and I've really enjoyed every moment on court with you." Sanders has won five doubles tournaments in her pro career. As a singles competitor, Sanders has won 186 matches and is currently ranked No. 232 in the world.