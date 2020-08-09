UFC's Derrick Lewis Said 'S—' on Live TV in Post-Fight Interview

✖

UFC fighter Derrick Lewis secured a major victory during Saturday night's main event, defeating No. 10-ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik during the second round. Following the fight, he conducted an interview on live TV and accidentally swore. He said that he needed to "take a s—" prior to talking about his strong performance.

The moment occurred when Lewis met with Paul Felder. He looked away from the camera as Felder asked a question before dropping the swear word. Lewis then turned and looked toward the camera as an expression of surprise crossed his face. "Oh, hello?" he asked as Felder laughed about the comment. The interview start caught both Lewis and the fans by surprise, but many expressed pure joy after watching the impromptu moment occur on Saturday night.

Derrick Lewis always with the most amazing post-fight interviews: pic.twitter.com/KW3dSnnWxK — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) August 9, 2020

"Derrick Lewis is officially my favorite athlete," one person commented on Twitter. Many others expressed similar opinions after watching the post-fight interview. They also spoke about how Lewis is true Hall of Fame athlete due to both his record number of knockouts in the heavyweight division, as well as his post-fight comments.

This was not the first time that Lewis turned heads following a victory in the octagon. Back on Oct. 6, 2018, Lewis defeated Alexander Volkov during UFC 229. He then took off his fight shorts and stood in the center of the octagon wearing only underwear. Interviewer Joe Rogan had some questions and started the interview by simply asking why Lewis took his pants off. "My balls was hot," the heavyweight responded.

Lewis is currently the fourth-ranked heavyweight in the UFC and has a record of 24-7-1. He could potentially challenge for the title, but he will have to wait for another high-profile bout to take place. Current titleholder Stipe Miocic will face off with Daniel Cormier during UFC 252 on Aug. 15.

This fight is the fourth title defense for the 38-year-old Miocic, which brings up questions about his career. Cormier will retire after UFC 252, and the current heavyweight title could also follow suit. Although many fans are calling for the longtime veteran to face off with Francis Ngannou.

Regardless of what happens in the heavyweight division, UFC fans will still eagerly anticipate all of Lewis' upcoming bouts. They have expressed appreciation for his wild post-fight interviews, and they are hoping that the trend continues in the future. However, they would prefer to be in the arena the next time that Lewis does something surprising.