Man Arrested for Abduction of UFC Fighter Walt Harris’ Stepdaughter

Police have arrested a man who is wanted in the disappearance of UFC fighter Walt Harris’ stepdaughter according to ESPN. Records show that Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Florida and booked in the Escambia County Jail on Friday morning. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping for the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, 19, who was last seen in Auburn, Alabama on Oct. 23.

Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Joe Herman told WSFA-TV Yazeed was out on bail for a previous charge when Blanchard was reported missing. He was arrested on Thursday night with the assistance of U.S. marshals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When we arrived, the suspect fled the area, but he was located by Escambia sheriff’s officers and marshals in a wooded area,” Escambia Sheriff’s Maj. Andrew Hobbs said.

In Yazeed’s booking photo, he is seen with a swollen left eye. Hobbs went on to say, “The marshals were the ones who handcuffed him and took him into custody,” You’d have to contact them about any injuries he received.”

A few days after Blanchard went missing, Harris went to Instagram to ask for help. He wrote, “Please help!!!! Any info, message me on here or call the Auburn police (334) 501-3140 Please!!! BOLO: Black 2017 Honda CRV Tag: 49BS356 My daughter’s name is Aniah.”

The Auburn Police Division has been sharing updates on the case. On Thursday, the APD wrote, “The Auburn Police Division has identified the person of interest as Ibraheem Yazeed, 30 years of age from Montgomery, Alabama. A warrant has been obtained for his arrest for the charge of kidnapping in the first degree. Currently, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce along with other agencies assisting in this investigation are actively searching for Yazeed. Yazeed is currently out on bond for the charges of kidnapping and attempted murder from another jurisdiction. He should be considered dangerous and potentially armed.”

On Friday, the APD wrote, “On Nov. 7, 2019, at approximately 11 p.m. Ibraheem Yazeed was taken into custody in Pensacola, Florida, by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, assisted by deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Yazeed is being held in the Escambia County Jail pending extradition to Lee County, Alabama, where he will be charged with kidnapping first degree.

Harris was scheduled to fight Alistair Overeem in a UFC event in Washington D.C. on Dec. 7, but withdrew from the fight due to the disappearance in his stepdaughter.