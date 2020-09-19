UFC Vegas 11 - Covington vs. Woodley: How To Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Saturday night, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley will face off during UFC Vegas 11. The bitter rivals will enter the octagon and finally pit their skills against each other. Here's when the highly-anticipated fight night begins.

The stacked slate of fights takes place starting at 5 p.m. ET. There are eight prelims during the first portion of the schedule, all of which air on the ESPN+ streaming service. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET and will also air exclusively on ESPN+. The price of the streaming service is $5 for one month or $50 annually. There is also a bundle with Hulu and Disney+ that costs $13 per month. UFC Vegas 11 can be watched on WATCHESPN.com or with the ESPN+ app.

Entering Saturday's fight, there are questions about who will prevail. Woodley is a former welterweight champion, but he also faced criticism throughout his career for "not wanting it" during his fights. UFC President Dana White and many fans said that he didn't have a "killer instinct."

Woodley (19-5-1, 9-4-1 in the UFC) still has the physical skills of a champion, and he will put them to the test against Covington (15-2, 10-2 UFC). His opponent has the third-move takedowns (58) in division history, sitting behind Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre and Johny Hendricks. However, Woodley has defended 91.1% of takedown attempts during his career, per ESPN. He has achieved a record of 9-1-1 in his UFC career when allowing zero takedowns and 0-3 when he doesn't stop the attempts.

Saturday's fight will also see the return of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone to the octagon. The veteran fighter has remained away from the UFC since a loss to Anthony Pettis in UFC 249 this past May. Cerrone is on a four-fight losing streak and now he will look to change the trend against Niko Price. He will also have a chance to make history.

When he enters the octagon, Cerrone will equal Jim Miller for the most fights in UFC history (36). If he wins, he will extend his record for the most wins in the promotion. Cerrone currently has 23 wins in the UFC and has wanted to secure No. 24 for a long time. Saturday night is his opportunity.