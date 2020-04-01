UFC’s Jon Jones Pleads Guilty to DWI Charge

UFC fighter Jon Jones was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday after failing three field sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol level was also reportedly twice the legal limit. Jones has now pled guilty to the charge of driving while intoxicated.

According to TMZ, Jones struck a deal with prosecutors He agreed to one year of supervised probation. The sentence has not yet been approved by a judge, but the expectation is that this decision will be made in the coming days. TMZ also reports that Jones will have to “complete a minimum of 90 day out-patient treatment, maximum fines and fees, community service and all other requirements of reporting to probation.”

Jones will take part in a community custody program, which has been described as being similar to house arrest. He will have to wear an ankle monitor and can only leave his residence when given permission by authorities. COVID-19 concerns have resulted in a slight change to his sentence. Jones will participate in the outpatient program via videoconferencing.

In addition to taking part in the outpatient program, Jones will have to complete 48 hours of community service. He will also have to install a device on the ignition of his car that requires him to complete a breathalyzer test before the car will start. Jones will still be allowed to use marijuana, provided he has a valid medical card.

“His attorney and Mr. Jones have been made aware that if he fails to do this, the State will seek to impose the balance of any jail time without regard for any exceptional circumstances,” officials told TMZ.

Jones was originally arrested in downtown Albuquerque. Officers responded to reports of a gunshot and discovered a black jeep with the UFC fighter sitting behind the wheel. He told the authorities that he didn’t know where the gunshot came from but did admit to drinking. According to the arrest report, Jones said that he was “stir crazy” from being in self-quarantine.

“I literally just got stir-crazy,” Jones said in the body cam footage. “I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in two weeks. And, I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans.”

The officer wrote in the police report that an open container of alcohol was spotted sitting behind the passenger seat. A gun was found underneath one of the seats after the jeep had been towed.

Jones was facing up to six months in jail from the various charges of his arrest prior to this reported deal with prosecutors. Aggravated DWI carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and one year of probation in New Mexico, plus a mandatory penalty of 48 hours in jail. The maximum penalty for negligent use of a deadly weapon is six months in jail. Having no proof of insurance could result in a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail.

(Photo Credit: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)