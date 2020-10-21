Ex-UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Blasts Car Thief: 'You Left My Door Open'

✖

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant is not happy with the person that broke into her Jeep. The alleged thief chose to do so on a day when it was pouring rain at her house. VanZant said that they left the door wide open, resulting in the interior getting soaked.

"So I come up to my Jeep — it's in the parking of where I live — and I notice my door is open," VanZant said in an Instagram video. "I'm not even mad that I think someone tried to steal stuff from me because there is nothing in here worth stealing. ... But it was pouring down rain, and now the whole thing is soaking wet. Listen, if you are going to break into my car, please shut the door!"

Before discovering that her Jeep's door was wide open, VanZant had provided a glimpse at the inclement weather. She posted videos on her Instagram Stories that showed palm trees blowing in the wind and an utter downpour. The heavy rains continued into the night, resulting in a second video. VanZant walked out onto her patio and moved her feet around in the standing water.

While the morning did not start entirely well for the fighter, it did get much better due to a random act of kindness. VanZant went to get a cup of coffee, but the person in front of her in line paid for the drink. She said that this had never happened to her before and expressed joy about the feeling. VanZant then decided to "pass it on" to the person behind her in line. She said that she hoped the train continued all day so that everyone could feel so good.

An MMA fighter with wins against Alex Chambers and Bec Rawlings, VanZant last entered the ring during the main card of UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal. She faced off with Amanda Ribas during a flyweight battle, ultimately losing in the first round. VanZant tapped due to an armbar, dropping her overall record to 8-5.

VanZant's contract with the UFC expired after the loss to Ribas, and now she is training for a different style of fight. She signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship and has been training with American Top Team boxing coach Gabriel de Oliveira and Brazilian MMA fighter Janaisa Morandin, per The Sun. Her first bout was originally set for November, but a delay moved it to February 2021.