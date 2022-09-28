UFC Fighter to Pose Nude for Playboy

A UFC fighter is getting ready to make history as she will pose nude for Playboy Centerfold. Maryna Moroz recently announced that she will be the first UFC fighter to be in Playboy, and this comes after UFC ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittany Palmer posed for the magazine. On Twitter, Moroz said she "can't wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content."

TMZ Sports recently spoke to Moroz who explained why she wanted to be featured in Playboy. "Before, I was a very closed person," Moroz said. "Now, America changed me, and now I'm open, and I feel more energy when I show nude pictures." The 31-year-old mixed martial arts fighter also revealed that whenever she posted photos that show off her body, she would receive positive responses. This announcement comes before Moroz is scheduled to take on Jennifer Mia in a UFC bout in November.

"My life is like train, my pictures, rest, food, and that's it," Moroz said. "Super big fight for me, and I'm ready for it because I work hard and focus is always in training. I love my job!" Moroz also said that she's happy that posing in Playboy didn't make a negative impact on her upcoming fight which will take place at UFC Fight Night 215.

Moroz has an 11-3 MMA record and has won her last three matches. Her most recent fight was against Mariya Agapova at UFC 272 in March. Moroz won the match via submission in the second round, and the match led to her winning Performance of the Night. After the match, Moroz gave an emotional speech about her family and friends back at her home in Ukraine.

"My family is in Ukraine," she said, per Sport Bible. "I had a hard week. I worried, I cried, because my family is right now in a bad situation. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, supported me, because this week was hard for me. I wanted to cry because of this war my country is in. I have a lot of pressure. All this week I feel nervous, I cried. I tried to focus. Many people don't know, but it was really hard for me. I see in Ukraine how terrible the situation is. It was really my heart almost crying. But I did it. I focused and I did fight."