UFC 269: Time, Channel and How to Watch

UFC is back with a big event in Las Vegas tonight. Fans are ready to see UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira and Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes in action at UFC 269. The event can only be seen on pay-per-view through ESPN+. Fans have to be ESPN+ subscribers and pay the $69.99 price. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET.

The main event of UFC 269 is Oliveira taking on Dustin Poirier for the Lightweight title. Oliveira has won his last nine matches, including a TKO over Michael Chandler to win the Lightweight Championship back in May. Poirier, a former Lightweight Champion is coming off a win against Conor McGregor at UFC 246 in July.

“He’s a tough fighter,” Oliveira said of Poirier, per MMA Junkie. “Yeah, we understand he’s a tough and complete fighter. Very strong, his boxing, brings a lot of wrestling, and everyone knows he likes to take fights to five rounds. But I care about what I can do and about what we can bring to the game, and that’s what we’re going to do with continuing just like him. That’s what matters, is what I’m going to do in this fight.”

Nunes will defend her title against Julianna Pena, the first woman to win The Ultimate Fighter. She has a 10-4 MMA record and won her last match at UFC 257 in January, taking down Sara McMann via Submission. Pena is taking on her biggest challenge as Nunes has won her last 12 matches and hasn’t lost a match since 2014. Along with being the Bantamweight Champion, Nunes is also the Women’s Featherweight Champion, making her the first woman to be the two-division UFC Champion.

“I’m still here, I’m in the division, and stylistically, I am the worst possible matchup for [Nunes],” Pena told TMZ Sports. The last time she was put on her back by Cat Zingano, she balled up into the fetal position and had the ref need to yank Cat off of her, and I beat Cat.” The rest of the main card features, Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio in a welterweight match, Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt in a flyweight bout and Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight contest.