Tyler Skagg’s Wife Carli: What to Know

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs had been married for only about half a year when he suddenly passed away, leaving his wife Carli to mourn the love of her life. According to Heavy, Tyler proposed to Carli — born Carlie Miles — while they were vacationing in Bora Bora in November 2017. The couple later married in December 2018. Their wedding destination was nearly destroyed by “raging wildfires,” however, as the pair were planning to marry in Malibu, California.

“We were very lucky,” Carli told journalists later. “Five days before the wedding, we learned the guest ranch would not be available due to the fire. The fires were followed by the threat of rain, which meant mudslides were a possibility.”

Luckily, the couple was able to still say their “I Do’s” at the Calamigos Ranch, do to the wedding room not being affected by the wildfires.

During an interview, Carli spoke candidly about her role in life, saying, “Being a so-called baseball wife has a stress all its own. Since Tyler’s regularly on the move, we lack that traditional stability.”

Heavy also notes that Carli is involved in Luxury Travel, citing a bio on the miles2travel website that reads: “Nina & Carli Miles draw upon their own travel experiences to provide first-hand recommendations and deliver expertly crafted itineraries to their clients. Specializing in far-reaching corners of the world, they remove the guesswork from the planning process and provide exclusive travel perks and VIP treatment through their industry relationships. Working with Nina & Carli results in a stress-free vacation of a lifetime – every time.”

Tyler tragically passed away on July 1. Hours before the Angles were scheduled to face off against the Texas Rangers, his body was found unresponsive in his hotel room.

The Rangers subsequently issued a statement regarding the matter, stating, “Monday night’s scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.”

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the press release added. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.

“Monday night’s game will be made up at a date to be determined,” the press release concluded.

An autopsy is being done on Skaggs’ body, but according to reports the results will not be made public until later this year.