Tyler Skaggs: Why Los Angeles Angels Pitcher’s Cause of Death Won’t Be Known Until October

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found unconscious in his hotel room hours before the teams first of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers — which will reconvene Tuesday with a moment of silence before the first pitch.

Although police do not believe there was foul play or that it was a suicide, the public will have to wait until October for the autopsy report per the family’s request.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner said they would start the autopsy on Tuesday, but will not be complete until October.

Tarrant Co. Medical Examiner says it will withhold autopsy information regarding Tyler Skaggs, per the family’s request, pending completion of a final examination. It estimates a completion date of Oct. 2. — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) July 2, 2019

“This afternoon at 2:18 p.m. the Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

The Angels made an official statement: “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

“I’m in utter shock and disbelief,” Billy Eppler — the team’s general manager said. “It’s just a very tragic day for the Angels, a tragic day for his wife, Carli [Skaggs], his mother Debbie [and for] Carli’s mom. Just a tragic day for everybody because this young man touched a lot of peoples’ lives, and you’re going to start to see the impact he’s had on people in the coming days.”

Skaggs was one of the teams most valuable players this season going 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 79 2/3 innings across 15 starts. He was also 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA during his seven-year career, which was quite the comeback after missing a year to receive Tommy John surgery.

The pitcher was drafted by the Angels in 2009 right after high school, then traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks a year later, only to be traded right back to the Angels in 2013.

Fans and those close to Skaggs are mourning his loss via social media. One posted, “I’m still in shock. Just yesterday, Tyler Skaggs was talking about how badly he wanted to pitch at Dodger Stadium in an Angels uniform. One of the kindest, most straightforward people I’ve met in baseball. I’m devastated for his family and teammates.”

The Oakland A’s organization reached out to share their thoughts, posting, “The entire Oakland A’s organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Tyler Skaggs. We appreciate his determination and demeanor on the field and will miss him as a competitor and friend. Our condolences to Tyler’s family and the Angels organization.”