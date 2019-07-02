Tyler Skaggs: Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Game Canceled After Pitcher’s Sudden Death

Following the sudden and tragic death of Los Angeles Angles pitcher Tyler Skaggs, the team’s game against the Texas Rangers that was scheduled for tonight has been canceled. In a press release, the Texas Rangers said, “Monday night’s scheduled game between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed due to the tragic passing of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.”

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the press release added. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Monday night’s game will be made up at a date to be determined,” the press release concluded.

Our deepest sympathies are with the family of Tyler Skaggs & the entire @Angels organization. pic.twitter.com/Xi1qNEmbRa — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) July 1, 2019

Following the news of Skaggs untimely death, many have taken to social media to memorialize the athlete and mourn his passing.

“The death of Tyler Skaggs has taken my breath away. One of the coolest, nicest, most down-to-Earth people you could ever meet; someone who was really starting to come into his own, too. Devastated for his family, especially his wife and his mom,” ESPN journalist Alden Gonzalez wrote.

Due to the tragic passing of Tyler Skaggs, Alex and I have decided it best to not record On The Corner this week. The List will be pushed to tomorrow as well. Instead, let’s watch 47 seconds of Tyler Skaggs throwing one of the prettiest curveballs in the game. pic.twitter.com/F10bqKq1wi — Pitcher List (@PitcherList) July 1, 2019

“Our hearts break for the entire @Angels organization—and the family and loved ones of Tyler Skaggs,” The Seattle Mariners said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences. You’re in our thoughts.”

“I am heartbroken to learn the news of the passing of teammate Tyler Skaggs. Praying for his family to find peace in such a hard moment. Sad moment for baseball,” New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera tweeted.

I’m still in shock. Just yesterday, Tyler Skaggs was talking about how badly he wanted to pitch at Dodger Stadium in an Angels uniform. One of the kindest, most straightforward people I’ve met in baseball. I’m devastated for his family and teammates. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 1, 2019

According to a statement from Southlake police, they responded to a call around 2 p.m. local time of a “an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.” Skaggs was 27 years old at the time of his death.