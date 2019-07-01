Tyler Skaggs: Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Fans Mourn Star Pitcher’s Sudden Death

Los Angeles Angels fans and other baseball enthusiasts are in mourning following the sudden death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. The Major League Baseball player was found dead inside a Texas hotel room on Monday, TMZ reported.

Skaggs’ death rocked the athletic world. After news broke that he’d died unexpectedly, Twitter was flooded with kind words about the baseball player.

“I’m still in shock. Just yesterday, Tyler Skaggs was talking about how badly he wanted to pitch at Dodger Stadium in an Angels uniform. One of the kindest, most straightforward people I’ve met in baseball. I’m devastated for his family and teammates,” a journalist tweeted.

The @Angels just released a statement about the passing of Tyler Skaggs. Devastating. He’s a Santa Monica resident, local kid, just got married in the offseason. I have no words. RIP to a wonderful person who worked hard, cared about his craft and had such personality. — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) July 1, 2019

“The entire Oakland A’s organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Tyler Skaggs. We appreciate his determination and demeanor on the field and will miss him as a competitor and friend. Our condolences to Tyler’s family and the Angels organization,” the Oakland A’s Twitter shared.

“RIP Tyler Skaggs. Prayers go out to all his friends and family during this terrible time,” another tweet read.

“Tyler Skaggs had just gotten married this past offseason. He was only 27. His life was just starting. Devastating,” a Twitter user shared.

It is with heavy hearts that the Phillies join the entire baseball community in offering our condolences to Tyler Skaggs’ family and the @Angels organization. Such a profound, sad loss. https://t.co/wCL110TCmI — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 1, 2019

The Tyler Skaggs news is gut wrenching. My condolences to Tyler’s family, friends & teammates. — Robert Ford (@raford3) July 1, 2019

“The death of Tyler Skaggs has taken my breath away. One of the coolest, nicest, most down-to-Earth people you could ever meet; someone who was really starting to come into his own, too. Devastated for his family, especially his wife and his mom,” a second reporter said on Twitter.

Life is so precious. Baseball is just a game. Hug your loved ones today. Tell your family & friends you love them. Do something kind for someone. My prayers go to Tyler Skaggs’ wife, parents, family, teammates, former teammates & friends… the whole baseball world is with you. — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) July 1, 2019

The Southlake, Texas police department confirmed told The Blast Skaggs, 27, was found unresponsive inside his hotel room at 2:18 p.m. local time. No foul play is suspected and an investigation into his death is ongoing.

The Blast reported that emergency dispatch received a call regarding a “possible death investigation.”

The Angels shocked fans with their announcement about Skaggs’ death on Twitter.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the MLB team tweeted. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Shortly afterward, the Rangers confirmed that Monday’s match up between the Angels would not be played as schedule out of respect of the Angels and Skaggs’ bereaved family.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the team said. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of t heir fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

Skaggs was a native of Woodland Hills, California. He played baseball at Santa Monica High School before being drafted by the Angels in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010, and made his MLB debut two years later. In 2013 he returned to the Angels. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014 and was forced to sit out the entire 2015 season as a result.

In the 2016 season, however, Skaggs returned to the Angels’ active roster. He missed portions of the 2017 and 2018 seasons with other injuries.

Skaggs played what would be his final game in Anaheim on Saturday against the Oakland A’s.