Tyler Skaggs’ Family and Teammates Lay Him to Rest at Private Funeral

Tyler Skaggs has been laid to rest following his shocking death on July 1. The Major League Baseball pitcher was found dead inside his Texas hotel room, leaving family, friends and fans searching for answers.

Skaggs’ funeral was held in a Santa Monica, California church on Monday, according to PEOPLE. Those closest to him gathered to say their final goodbyes during the intimate funeral, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Ryan Braun, a close friend of Skaggs’, will miss the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to attend the funeral, according to the Associated Press.

His team, the Los Angeles Angels, returned to Anaheim, California, on Sunday after their game against the Seattle Mariners. The team will have Monday off, and will return to the field on Tuesday to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The team previously honored the late pitcher with a moment of silence. They also wore black patches with his number, 45, emblazoned on them during their first came after his death. His mother, Debbie Skaggs, threw the game’s ceremonial first pitch, getting a perfect strike.

Skaggs’ death came two days after what would be his last game at Angel Stadium. He pitched in the game before jetting to Southlake, Texas with a group of people. Skaggs was due to pitch in the Angels’ four-game series against the Texas Rangers.

No cause of death for Skaggs has been revealed at this time.

“The Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel,” authorities confirmed at the time. “Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time, no foul play is suspected. This investigation is ongoing.”

The Angels confirmed his death in a statement online.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the team said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs married Carli in December, PEOPLE reported. They hoped to start a family one day, though they were not quite there yet before he died. It’s unclear whether they were trying or had a timeline in place for when they would be.

“Tyler wants his children to be able to see him pitch,” Carli told Wealth Management prior to her husband’s sudden death.