Former Angels Employee Eric Kay Indicted in Overdose Death of Tyler Skaggs

Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay has been indicted by a Texas federal grand jury on two counts in the overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, according to the Los Angeles Times. The indictment was filed on Friday morning in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, and Kay is charged with distributing the fentanyl that caused Skaggs' death in 2019. Skaggs was 27 years old.

"On or about June 30, 2019 … Eric Prescott Kay, the defendant, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and the use of said substance resulted in the death and serious bodily injury of [Skaggs]," the indictment said. Skaggs died on July 1, 2019, in his hotel room in Southlake, Texas. In August 2019, the cause of death was revealed which was "a mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system led him to choke on his own vomit."

"It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas," the Angels said in a statement shortly after Skaggs's death. "Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time." In August 2020, Kay was charged with distributing fentanyl in connection with the death of Skaggs. Prosecutors claimed to have a Kay and Skaggs' text conversation, which took place the night of the pitcher's overdose. In the message, Kay writes "Hoe [sic] many?" ... to which Skaggs said, "Just a few like 5." It is believed that Kay provided "30 milligram oxycodone pills" to Skaggs multiple times.

When Kay was charged, the Angels released a statement. "It has been more than a year since the tragic passing of Tyler Skaggs, and all of us affected by this loss continue to grieve," the team said. "The circumstances surrounding his death are a tragedy that has impacted countless individuals and families. The Angels Organization had fully cooperated with Law Enforcement and Major League Baseball. Additionally, in order to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to his death, we hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation." Skaggs was a member of the Angels in 2014 and then from 2016-2019. He also pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks from 2012-2013.