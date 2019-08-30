Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Cause of Death Revealed, Autopsy Released

After weeks of waiting, the cause of death for Los Angles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs has been revealed. In a report by ABC News released Friday, Aug. 30, the coroner’s report states there was “a mix of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system led him to choke on his own vomit.” The death has been ruled an accident.

Skaggs, 27 was found dead in his Southlake, Texas hotel room on July 1 just hours before the Angels were set to face the Texas Rangers.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

The Rangers also issued a statement, sending their condolences to Skaggs, his family and the Angels.

“The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss,” the Rangers’ statement read. “The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time.”

When baseball players heard the news, they sent their condolences to the Skaggs family and the Angels organization.

“Very sad day for baseball. Such a great kid and will truly be missed. Way too soon for you Tyler. Prayers to the Skaggs family,” San Francisco Giants pitcher Derek Holland wrote.

“Terrible news. Unbelievable person and teammate. So sad to hear something like this. RIP brother,” Atlanta Braves player Ender Inciarte tweeted.

“I’m in absolute shock. He was such a bright star, going to hurt for a long time,” one fan wrote.

“I legit don’t know how to react to this because I’m so shocked. Skaggs was my favorite pitcher on the team. I was there Saturday at his last start and cheered him as he walked off. I’m shocked,” another added.

Skaggs was drafted by the Angels in 2009, right out of Santa Monica High School. In 2010, he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks and made his MLB debut with the team in August 2012. Skaggs was traded back to the Angels in 2013.

In his seven seasons in Major League Baseball, Skaggs won 28 games with 38 losses and he recorded an ERA of 4.41.