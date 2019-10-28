2 Women Caught Flashing Astros Pitcher During World Series Game 5

In some unexpected baseball news, two women were caught flashing Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole during Game 5 of the World Series. In live video footage of the game, the two women can be seen lifting their shirts as the Houston Astros pitcher was preparing to throw the ball. Cole then delayed, possibly due to the distraction, which led to the batter calling for a timeout. Notably, the team went on to win the game and clinch a 3-2 series lead over the Washington Nationals.

According to the New York Post, the two women are models named Julia Rose and Lauren Summer. Rose is the founder of a company called Shagmag, and Summer is the company’s brand executive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet went on to note that the two women have been formally banned from all Major League Baseball games in the future.

Julia Rose, Lauren Summer banned indefinitely after flashing Gerrit Cole at World Series https://t.co/ybP8be0FhF pic.twitter.com/eLaBKRdfII — New York Post (@nypost) October 28, 2019

Summer took to Twitter to share a photo of the official letter that she and Rose received from MLB, explaining their ban.

“During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business,” the letter read.

MLB spokesperson Michael Teevan spoke with USA Today about the situation, confirming that the organization had “distributed a letter to the individuals in question, and the letter set for an indefinite ban for each.”

The letter stated that it was understood that the woman carried out the act with the intention to “promote a business” — Shagmag — but the pair have stated that they were attempting to promote breast cancer awareness.

The whole situation has had social media buzzing, with one person tweeting to Summer, “This is one of the most awesome letters I have read. This is hilarious. And it was (delivered by hand). I’m sure those hypocrite delivering hands were longing for something else…”

What business you supposedly promoted?

How they would know if you attend a game in the future?

Will your photo be posted on all stadiums?

(that would be cool😂)

Why they hate boobs? So many questions… — Bic (@TuiterMexa) October 28, 2019

“They really needed to inform you that you attended Game 5 of the World Series in that first sentence? [laugh out loud],” one other fan joked.