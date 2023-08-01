Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Running Back Announces Retirement From NFL

A two-time Super Bowl champion is ready to move on from football. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced this past weekend that running back Sony Michel is retiring from the NFL. He said that he and Michel and a conversation Saturday morning, during which Michel informed him of his retirement.

"I thought just being back around him in these last couple of days, you just appreciate the influence that he has, the way that this guy works," McVay said, per the Rams' official website. "I think when you look at what he's done going back to Georgia, throughout his rookie year when he broke my heart in '18 and did a great job in New England, thought he was a hugely instrumental piece for our Super Bowl team a couple years ago. The epitome of a pro, great competitor, and his next chapter is going to be exciting. He's got so many that gifts he can offer to people. We'll wish him the best. It's a bummer, but his body is feeling like it's talking to him, and I have nothing but respect and appreciation for the competitor that he is. Love Sony, and we'll continue to stay in touch."

On Monday, Michel went to Instagram to thank everyone that has supported his NFL career. "First I'd like to thank God, without him there is no me," Michel wrote. "To my family, thank you for being my back bone. To my wife Lu, I love you. To my teammates, we locked in forever. To my fans, you gave me a reason to keep running. To my fantasy owners, it's been a love hate relationship.. mostly hate lol. To the future dream chasers, it won't be easy but it'll be worth it. With that being said I close this chapter with a humble heart."

Michel, 28, was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. In his rookie season, Michel helped the Patriots win the Super Bowl, scoring the only touchdown in the championship game. In 2021, Michel was traded to the Rams and helped the team win the Super Bowl at the end of the season. Last year, Michel signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins and was released before the start of the season. He quickly joined the Los Angeles Chargers and played in 10 games before being released on New Year's Eve. In June, Michel signed a contract with the Rams and retired as the team began training camp. In his five seasons, Michael rushed for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns. He holds the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a postseason by a rookie with six.