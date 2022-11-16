TV Host and Soccer Player's Divorce Just Got Messy

The Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorce isn't the only notable breakup in the sports and entertainment world. Italian soccer legend Francesco Totti and his wife, television host Ilary Blasi, announced their separation in July and have asked for privacy with the issue. But as Fox News mentioned, things have gotten intense for both sides.

Totti and Blasi are set to battle in a Rome courtroom for a second hearing over missing items that Totti allegedly hid from Blasi in their home, according to the New York Times. Blasi reportedly took six of the Rolex watches that Totti owned, leading to the former soccer team hiding away Blasi's luxury shoe collection. During a recent interview with Italy's Corriere della Sera, Totti admitted to hiding the merchandise and admitted to infidelity but then mentioned that Blasi cheated also. Totti added that Blasi wasn't there for him when his father died of COVID-19 in 2020.

There's also the issue with a furless cat that Blasi bought. "I was furious with my wife, she bought a hairless cat and called it Donna Paola. It's boiling. At night, it insists on sleeping inside our bed, next to our legs. She's a very affectionate cat, but almost caused us to break up," Totti said, per Mirror. "Ilary wanted a cat at all costs and I was adamant we shouldn't. One day, she brought it home, because ultimately she makes all the decisions in this family. We didn't speak for days, but in the end, I fell in love with the cat too."

Totti, 46, married Blasi, 41, in June 2005, and the couple has three children together. Totti played for Roma from 1993 – 2017 and was on the Italy national team from 1998-2006. In his club career, Totti scored 307 goals in 786 matches. He has won several awards including Serie A Football Baller of the Year (2000, 2003), Serie A Italian Footballer of the Year (2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2007) and was named to the Italian Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Internationally, Totti helped Italy win the World Cup in 2006.

Blasi is a former child actress, showgirl, model and television personality. She is currently the host of the Italian reality show L'isola dei Famosi, which is known for being the Italian Survivor for celebrities.