Tristan Thompson Shares Cryptic Post About Not ‘Feeling Guilty’ About His Past

Tristan Thompson may have caused Khloe Kardashian years of heartbreak, but that doesn’t mean he feels guilty about it. Kardashian reportedly ended their on-again-off-again five-year relationship amid discovering Thompson fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols. Their relationship was riddled with multiple cheating scandals on Thompson’s part, including him kissing Jordyn Woods, the former BFF of Kardashian’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. Though Thompson did everything he could to try and make the pregnancy scandal go away and keep it on the hush. He eventually was proven to be the father via a paternity case and publicly apologized to Kardashian. But he from the looks of his recent social media post, Thompson isn’t planning on being held to the fire over his mishaps for the rest of his life.

On Wednesday, March 16, the NBA star shared a cryptic message to his Instagram story. The note read: “Let the past guide you rather than making you feel guilty. Let the future excite you rather than making you feel anxious. Let the present be a gift to you to feel alive rather than a curse that makes you live in the past or future.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

News broke about the paternity drama in Dec. 2021. Nichols sued Thompson for child support after and claimed that she was in a five month relationship with him and had been intimate with him multiple times throughout, though Thompson only admitted to a one-night stand. Once she learned she was pregnant and told Thompson, he tried to pressure her into terminating the pregnancy, offered her a $75,000 payment to do so and stay quiet, and warned that he would not be involved in the baby’s life due to his relationship with Kardashian. Nichols Theo a few weeks before Thompson acknowledged his paternity.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson wrote in an Instagram Story in Jan. 2022 after a DNA test confirmed he was Theo’s father. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Nichols says Thompson has not stepped up to the plate. She recently sued him for $47,000 monthly in child support and is requesting he cover her legal costs of $1 million dollars.