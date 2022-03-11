Khloe Kardashian’s Comments on Women Blaming Women for Men Cheating Reignites Jordyn Woods Drama

Ahead of the April debut of the Kardashian family’s newest Hulu docuseries, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her last breakup with Tristan Thompson, as widely reported, Thompson fathered a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while he was still dating Kardashian and trying to get back in her good graces following his previous cheating scandals. The pair split last summer. DNA test confirmed that Thompson is the child in question’s father. Court records reveal that Thompson tried his best to conceal the pregnancy by asking Nichols to terminate the pregnancy and threaten to abandon his responsibilities as a father. According to Kardashian, the fallout will be featured on the new show, and she’s not happy to relive those moments.

But more than anything, Kardashian told the reporter in her Variety interview that she’s baffled by the backlash she receives from other women who question why she’s taken Thompson back before after his infidelity. “I’m very vulnerable and very transparent and I’ve had my relationships in the public eye. If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me,” she said.

Kardashian continued: “I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, ‘Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that.’ And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly. I don’t even care if people have sympathy. I just don’t understand why there’s so much finger pointing – like it must be me. That’s a heavy thing to carry.”

Well, the internet was quick to remind Kardashian that she too blamed women Thompson has had indiscretions with. It’s hard to forget Kardashian tweeting Jordyn Woods, the former BFF of her youngest sister Kylie, that Woods was responsible for ruining her and Thompson’s family. Woods, who was 19 at the time, admitted that Thompson kissed her while he said goodnight to her at a house party she attended.

In several episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian spoke of feeling betrayed by Woods, claiming Woods never apologized, and said that Woods was “too comfortable” with her man. Amid Kardashian’s recent comments, they are suggesting that Kardashian take a trip down memory lane.

Woods is winning

Despite the drama, Woods has come out on top as the most valuable player, at least according to public perception. She has a new circle of friends, a new man, and new career opportunities.

Is this Kardashian’s karma?

Many people do not feel Kardashian has avenged Woods for the public bashing and perceived bullying. Woods says she doesn’t think of that time period any longer.

The pot calling the kettle

It wasn’t until Kardashian began getting backlash from social media users that she also stated Thompson was to blame. She still has not apologized to Woods, but says she forgives her.

Khloe is part of the problem

Woods has since began dating Karl-Anthony Towns. She also says she’s apologized to Kardashian privately.

Women bashing women

On one episode of the show, Kardashian had a tense conversation with her mom Kris about Woods’ appearance on Red Table Talk. She wanted Jenner to intervene. Jada Pinkett Smith later revealed that she ended her friendship with the Kardashians over their treatment of Woods.

A serial cheater

Woods was not the first time Thompson was caught cheating. He was caught on camera by club goers before Woods, and even after Kardashian took him back.