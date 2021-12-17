Tristan Thompson Loses Major Legal Battle in Paternity Case

Tristan Thompson received some bad news about his paternity case. According to multiple reports, Thompson’s Texas paternity and child support suit against Maralee Nichols has been thrown out by a judge on Thursday. Nichols is claiming in her own lawsuit that the NBA star is the father of her son who was born on Dec. 1.

Thompson took legal action against Nichols in Texas after she filed a paternity suit in California back in June. Nichols is suing Thompson for child support and pregnancy-related fees. During the California hearing on Wednesday, Thompson, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, confessed to having a months-long affair with Nichols after previously denying the claims.

The Daily Mail obtained court documents that reveal Thompson claiming that he met Nichols in late November or early December of 2020. Thompson said that he “did not foresee” the two being in a relationship and he would see her on a “sporadic” basis for “casual sex.”

“I only recall that Petitioner and I had sexual relations in March of 2021 and at no other time in 2021,” Thompson said. Thompson is the father to his and Khole Kardashian’s daughter, True, 3. He also has a son named Prince, 4, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig. Kardashian has had an on-and-off relationship with Thompson, but it’s been reported that she is now done with the NBA champion.

“Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them,” a source told PEOPLE. The former couple is said to be “focused on co-parenting True.” There are also reports of Thompson trying to pay off Nichols to keep her quiet. TMZ said that Thompson offered Nichols $75,000 and informed her that he’s retiring after this NBA season.

“If you think having this baby is going to make you some money, it’s completely wrong,” he said in the alleged text exchange. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support, it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who is unemployed…so you better of taking this $75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who is unemployed.” Thompson, 30, has been in the NBA since 2010. He has played with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics before joining the Kings this season.