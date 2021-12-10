Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Makes Decision on Future With Tristan Thompson

After much hope from fans that Khloe Kardashian is finally done with Tristan Thompson after reports of another cheating scandal involving the NBA player becoming a father for the third time, the Good American founder is apparently over her on-again-off-again love. A source tells People Magazine that Kardashian is ” is moving on,” from Thompson after a woman named Maralee Nichols filed paperwork in an LA courtroom recently alleging Thompson is the father of her child. Per Nichols, the two were in a sexual relationship for five months that resulted in her pregnancy. She claims she conceived the baby in March 2021, months before Thompson and Kardashian split for the third time.

“Tristan and Khloé have been broken up for a while, and things are okay between them,” the source added. The former couple is said to be “focused on co-parenting True,” their 3-year-old daughter. Thompson is also the father to a son, Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. Thompson was accused of abandoning Craig in the later months of her pregnancy to begin a relationship with Thompson. Nichols is accusing Thompson of trying to pay her off to keep the pregnancy news quiet.

Another source told People previously that Kardashian “knows about the baby.” Kardashian also reportedly confirmed to the source that she and Thompson were very much an item when Nichols became pregnant. Kardashian broke things off with Thompson in July after a social media influencer came forward alleging she too had been with Thompson.

Kardashian’s friends are said to have been encouraging her “over and over again” not to take Thompson back this time around. Kardashian reportedly always gave in “because she always believed that he would change” and wanted to keep their family unit.

The first cheating scandal of Thompson’s made public was him kissing Jordyn Woods during a late-night house party just weeks before Kardashian was set to give birth. Woods is the former BFF of Kardashian’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner. Kardashian took Thompson back but split with him ahead of True’s 1st birthday after video footage of Thompson kissing two women in a club became public. They rekindled their relationship during the COVID-19 lockdown when Thompson began quarantining with her and True.

Thompson recently asked a judge to forbid him and Nichols from speaking publicly about their case. Nichols reportedly gave birth to the baby last week.