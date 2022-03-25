Triple H’s Retirement Announcement Has WWE Fans Emotional

Triple H announced his retirement from professional wrestling on Friday due to the health issues he suffered last year. The WWE legend announced the news while appearing on ESPN’s First Take, saying “I would never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest. Which, it’s probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV.”

In September, WWE announced Triple H underwent successful heart surgery after suffering a cardiac event. On First Take, Triple H talked about what led up to the surgery. “I had viral pneumonia,” he said. “My lungs were inflamed. and as the next couple of days went on and I got home it got increasingly worse and my wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up. I went and got checked and I – it was coming from the viral pneumonia but I had fluid in my lungs.”

“I had some fluid around my heart. So they followed up on it. Did an EKG and echo and everything and basically the way your heart pumps out 55-65% of your ejection fraction is a good number. I was at 30. and I got a quick text message saying, ‘Don’t take time. Pack a bag real quick, head to the emergency room. I’ll fill you in on the way.” Here’s a look at WWE fans showing love to Triple H.

– 14x WWE/World Champion

– 5x Intercontinental Champion

– 2x European Champion

– 2x Tag Team Champion

– 2x Royal Rumble winner

– 1x KOTR

– Close to 2,000 matches across his career.



