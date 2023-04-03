Triple H Explains Why Cody Rhodes Lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39





WrestleMania 39 ended on a shocking note when Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Fans thought that Rhodes was going to win based on how he was pushed in the months leading up to the match. But when Triple H, the chief content officer of WWE, spoke to reporters on Sunday, he revealed the one main reason Reigns came out on top.

"Maybe for a lot of people [it was] a shocking outcome, right? What I will say about that is it's always interesting to me when people say 'how could that happen or how could they do that in that moment.' And it's almost perfectly spelled out in this story – I need to finish the story. In the WWE, the story never finishes," Triple H said, per Sportskeeda.

"Tomorrow night on RAW in a sold-out Crypto.com Arena, the story continues. The story takes another chapter. We just got to the end of the chapter, but the story continues and that's where this gets interesting to me. That is what is the most amazing thing about our business, the story never ends."

Rhodes returned to WWE last year after being with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for three years. He had two strong matches with Seth Rolins before suffering a pectoral injury that kept him out of action for nine months. Rhodes returned to action in January for the Royal Rumble. He won the Royal Rumble match, leading him to take on Reigns at WrestleMania. And despite not winning on Sunday, Rhodes received praise from Triple H for his work in the match.

"To see that journey, to see him go through all those things, it's incredibly strong," Triple H said. It's an incredibly tough journey and [it takes] an incredibly tough person to do that. And to do that in this business is really difficult and he's done it, and tonight, if anything, he proved and earned his place at the top of this business, and I really mean that as a performer, athlete, businessman and as a man, he earned his place in this business tonight." Reigns has been WWE Champion for exactly one year and Universal champion for 939 days.