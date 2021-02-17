Trevor Lawrence Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery Ahead of NFL Draft

✖

The 2021 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and many NFL fans and analysts believe that Clemson Tigers star Trevor Lawrence will be the first overall pick. Before April's big event, the quarterback is taking care of some minor issues. He underwent successful shoulder surgery to repair labrum damage on his non-throwing arm.

Lawrence provided an update on his situation with a video on his Instagram Stories. He showed himself with his left arm in a sling and an electric tea kettle in his right hand. Lawrence poured the hot water into a portable coffee-making device. "Post-surgery keeping my coffee priorities straight!" Lawrence wrote in the caption of his post. "Surgery went great. Excited to rehab."

According to TMZ Sports, Lawrence went to Dr. Neal Elattrache for the procedure and is expected to be ready for training camp, provided it takes place. Dr. Elattrache has worked with several top athletes during his career, including Tom Brady and Kobe Bryant. He is also the team doctor for the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Before undergoing surgery, Lawrence put his talents on display for NFL evaluators. He held a 52-throw pro day on Friday at the Clemson Tigers' indoor facility. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and representatives from 16 other NFL teams were on hand to watch Lawrence throw.

Lawrence led Clemson to the College Football Playoff all three years of his career and only suffered two losses while throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns. He won one National Championship after defeating Alabama. The quarterback also finished second in the Heisman Trophy race on Tuesday, losing to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith.

Following a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Sugar Bowl, Lawrence announced that he is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL Draft. He posted a video on his Instagram that showed him walking into Memorial Stadium while soft piano music played. He then sat down and discussed what he wants his legacy to be after three seasons.

"Looking back on it, I hope that my legacy at Clemson is that I was a great teammate and a great person," Lawrence said in his video. "Overall, more than football and how I played, how I treated people. I want that to be the main thing that I am known for, and I feel like, over the last three years, that's a thing I've kept as a priority. Just treating people well and being a good person."