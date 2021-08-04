Trevor Lawrence 'Struggles' During Jaguars Training Camp Debut, Report Says

✖

Trevor Lawrence is not having the best start to his NFL career. According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, struggled on the first day where the Jacksonville Jaguars defense can go after throws and play press conference against wide receivers. During Monday's practice, the Jaguars quarterback completed just one of his six passes with two interceptions in the team's first 11-on-11 scrimmage.

The good news is Lawrence completed 12 of his 14 passes during 7-on-7 drills and another 11-on-11 session. "As a football player, you're not going to always have your best day," said running back Travis Etienne Jr., Lawrence's teammate at Clemson. "That's why we come out here and work each and every day. It's better to have those days now than have them later in the season." With Lawrence's struggles during camp, is he showing that he might not be the right signal-caller for the Jaguars?

"This may come as a shock to those who supported the selection of Lawrence in Jacksonville, but it is anything but a surprise to me. I expected it, Daniel Kelly of Draft Diamonds wrote. "Prior to the draft, I wrote an article warning teams to stay away from Lawrence. In one such article, I stated, My main concerns are he tends to wait to identify open targets before unloading and tends to lock in prior to delivery.”

The reality of the situation is Lawrence hasn't played in an NFL game yet, so it's difficult to say if he will be a bust. And even if he were to struggle this year, he still needs time to adjust to the speed of the NFL, and that could take a couple of years.

On Tuesday, Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell told reporters Lawrence had absorbed a lot of information in just six days of work. "I kind of thought it piled up a little bit on him today," Bevell said per Jaguars.com. "The first five days, I thought there was some really good recall. I thought today I could see some misalignments and those kinds of things, which you would expect at this point. "There's a lot of stuff on him right now. There's going to be another one (installation session) tonight and another one the next day. Once we end them, it will start to slow down. We'll go back and review. We'll clean some things up."