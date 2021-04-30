NFL Draft 2021: Jaguars Take Star Quarterback With No. 1 Pick

✖

The NFL Draft began on Thursday night, and the Jacksonville Jaguars had the No. 1 overall pick. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the Jaguars have selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had a standout career at Clemson. It was known Lawrence was going to be taken No. 1 overall since the 2020 college football season came to an end. It was also known the Jaguars were going to take Lawrence as soon as they clinched the worst record in the NFL.

Lawrence was considered a future star before he even played a down at Clemson. He was the top recruit in the country in 2018 and made an immediate impact at Clemson during the freshman season. In 15 games with 11 starts, Lawrence threw for 3,280 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions. He led the Tigers to a national championship and was named MVP of the title game after throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2019, Lawrence led Clemson to a 14-1 record, throwing for 3,655 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The one loss came against LSU in the national championship game. Last year, Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in the shortened season. Clemson lost to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

“He has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback,” ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who is in his 37th year as an NFL draft analyst, said about Lawrence via Greenville News. “From size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw.” The Jaguars and their fans are hoping Lawrence can be the guy who saves the franchise. Ever since the Jaguars lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship in 2018, the team has won only 12 games in the last three seasons. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer recently talked about Lawrence's best trait.

“His sincerity,” Meyer said on ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter's podcast. “When I say sincerity all he ever talks about is winning. All he ever talks about is getting better. It’s not social media following, he’s not even going to the NFL Draft, you know there’s not a whole lot other in his life than his faith and his family. I’m intrigued by that. And winning. And also the guy gets married and everyone’s at his wedding and his players speak so highly of him. I’ve talked to many of his players on his team, obviously his coaches, but I always like to ask players too. Especially at that position.