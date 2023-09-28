Taylor Swift Hit It Off With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany During Chiefs' Post-Game Party

Taylor Swift has been hanging out with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and she might have added an important person to her group of friends. According to TMZ, the "22" singer and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, hit it off during the Chiefs' post-game party on Sunday night. The two reportedly talked a lot during the event and even took a shot together. TMZ also said that Swift and Mahomes were overheard saying they wanted to stay in touch and plan to meet up again in the future.

The meeting comes after Swift was seen wrapping her arm around Kelce during the party at Prime Social in Kansas City, Missouri. It was an eventful day for Swift who made a surprise appearance at the Chiefs vs. Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium. She was sitting in a suit with Kelce's mother and was seen cheering when Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce talked about his personal life on the New Heights podcast. "I know that I brought all this attention to me, I'm the one that did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn't get to meet Taylor," Kelce said. "You miss 100% shots you don't take, baby. What's real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys' shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out…Like you said on that Thursday night game, I'm enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. So everything moving forward, I think talking about sports and saying 'alright now' will have to be kind of where I keep it."

Kelce also showed appreciation to Swift for attending the game. "That was pretty ballsy," he said. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light. On top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course. We script it all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive."