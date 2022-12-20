'Total Divas' Star Stirs up WWE Return Rumors

A former Total Divas star could be making her return to WWE. Sean Ross Sapp of Figthful pointed out that Eva Marie liked a tweet from him that said "I don't think we're done with WWE returns." The tweet came after former WWE star Bronson Reed made his return to the company on WWE Raw on Monday.

If Marie returns to WWE, it would be her third stint with the company. She made her WWE debut in 2013 while also appearing on the reality series Total Divas. Marie was on the main roster for two years before moving to NXT. In 2017, Marie parted ways with WWE but signed a new contract with the company in October 2020. Marie officially returned in June 2021 and was working with former NXT UK star Doudrop. She was with the company until November when WWE released her from her contract.

Total Divas is a reality TV series that feature women WWE Superstars. The show lasted for nine seasons with 120 episodes, and Marie was a main cast member for six seasons. Total Divas was officially canceled in 2021. Marie has also starred in multiple television shows and movies over the years, including the Prime Video series Paradise City. In an interview with Muscle & Fitness, Marie talked about working on the series that aired its first season last year.

"You are constantly doing the same scene, in 17 different shots," Marie said. "They have to get my beauty shot, and then they have to get Bella Thorne's beauty shot. I'm stoked to be part of such an awesome cast with Paradise City. The late Cameron Boyce is also absolutely amazing in it, I'm so glad that I got to work with him."

Marie also talked about what WWE has meant to her in terms of her career. "I love WWE so much," she said. "I owe my career to Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and of course, Triple H. They took a chance on a no-name kid. When it comes to me stepping back in the ring, absolutely. I mean, I feel like now is the time for some heat and we all know your girl got a lot of that. So, I would love to definitely step back into the ring, it just has to be the right time and the right moment, and if that opportunity arises, you better believe your girl is coming through."