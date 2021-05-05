'Total Divas' Season 10: Will Eva Marie Return?

✖

Eva Marie is making her return to WWE very soon. Fans saw a video of her on Monday Night Raw this week, and her return comes after being game for four years. Marie also appeared on the E! reality series Total Divas which focuses on the female WWE Superstars in and out of the ring. She left the show after the sixth season, which is around the same time she parted ways with WWE. Does this mean Marie will appear in Season 10?

E! has yet to announce when Season 10 will air, and that could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ninth season premiered on October 1, 2019, and ended on December 10th of that year. The cast of Season 9 included Natalya, Naomi, Carmella, Nia Jax, Naomi, Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville. There were also guest appearances from Alexa Bliss, Renee Paquette (Renee Young), Mandy Rose, Paige, and Nikki and Brie Bella who were on the first eight seasons of the series. If Marie does return, she could replace Rousey who hasn't been on WWE TV since 2019 and is currently expecting her first child.

"I’m always going to have that itch," Marie said in a 2019 interview with TV Line. I absolutely love wrestling. You never know. It’s one of those things where things have totally taken off for the women of WWE. They are killing it right now. I think it’s so amazing. Of course, if the opportunity arises and the timing is how it’s supposed to be, I definitely would come back to shake things up because I can always bring the heat. That’s for sure."

Marie was a polarizing figure during her time in WWE and on Total Divas. And even with her being gone for a few years, Marie still gets an interesting reaction from fans. “They can continue to criticize my character and stuff like that because that’s all about it," Marie said to Pro Wrestling Sheet in 2018. "You want to cheer for somebody and you want to boo for somebody. And that’s what makes the whole segment so exciting. But then when it was like, ‘ohhhh, she doesn’t care about wrestling,’ I’m like ‘f— off.’ Don’t be mad because I got an opportunity and I’m busting my ass out here.”