Toronto Maple Leafs Star Auston Matthews Charged With Disorderly Conduct in Arizona

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews is facing a disorderly conduct charge after an incident at his Arizona home back in May, according to ESPN. The court records indicated that Matthews is charged with disruptive behavior or fighting and has a pre-trial conference scheduled for Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs released a statement on Tuesday: “The Toronto Maple Leafs are aware of the complaint of disturbing the peace against forward Auston Matthews. Auston is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities, but neither he nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved.”

According to the police report, Matthews allegedly attempted to open a female security guard’s car door while she was inside. She allegedly got out of the car and confronted Matthews. When the 22-year old NHL player walked away, he reportedly “pulled his pants down, bent over and grabbed his butt cheeks,” the woman said to the officers.

On Wednesday morning, Matthews talked to reporters and said he regrets the decisions made that night.

“It’s not something that any of us wish we were talking about today, but unfortunately it’s the situation we’re in. I regret any of my actions that put a distraction on the team or distress on any individual. I take a lot of pride in preparing myself for the season and representing the Toronto Maple Leafs as well as I can,” Matthews said.

According to The Star, the woman’s name is Fayloa Dozithee there are few more details from the incident as it was not only Matthews and the security guard who were there.

“She confronted them and the response from Auston was they wanted to see what she would do and they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond. Fayola found this very disturbing and put her on edge,” the police report said.

“Fayola said she’d told Auston and his friends, ‘I am a female, I am a military vet with sever (sic) PTSD.’ She also told them it wasn’t funny and how could they think it would be funny to try and get in a female’s vehicle at 2 a.m. in the morning.”

Matthews was drafted by the Maple Leafs in 2016. In his three seasons with the club, Matthews has scored at least 34 goals each year.