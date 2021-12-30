WWE Fans Show Love for Toni Storm After Leaving Company

WWE fans were surprised to see Toni Strom no longer with the company. According to Fightful Select, Storm and WWE parted ways after the 26-year-old flew home following a live event. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net added more information about Storm.

“Turns out, Toni didn’t exactly request her release… she just up and quit,” Haynes wrote, per Inside the Ropes. “Worked a triple threat at a house show last night and then paid out of her own pocket to fly herself home. She straight up flew herself home after working the triple threat last night and quit. Took everyone by surprise.”

Storm received a big push lately after being called up to the main roster from NXT in July. She was seen on SmackDown last week taking on SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and ended up losing the match. Storm first competed in WWE in 2017 and 2018, taking part in the May Young Classic. She lost in the semifinals in 2017 but won it all in 2018 by beating Io Shirai at the WWE Women’s pay-per-event Evolution. Storm then joined NXT UK where she won the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Here’s a look at fans showing support for Storm.

Denise Salcedo added: “Furthermore based on what we did get to see from Toni Storm on NXT/NXT UK– there is no doubt she could have been an amazing and strong addition to the main roster.”

Another fan wrote: “I don’t blame her for wanting to be released.That lame pie segment would be enough for anyone to want out.”

One fan said: “This is the type of post I want to see. Not a bunch of IWC dorks making assumptions about someone they don’t know.”

Another fan wrote: “Vince McMahon is cleaning house, getting rid of the black and gold NXT, Triple Hs NXT. Now it’s just a Monday Night Raw Express. Saddens me when I see what [WWE] has become from what it use to be.”

WWE Superstar Shotzi Blackheart is showing love to Storm. The two had their battles at NXT and were called up to SmackDown at the same time.

WWE personality Sam Roberts is also showing support for Storm. It will be very interesting to see where Storm goes considering she has competed all over the world.

And this fan wrote: “And this fan wrote: “You know, for the longest time, I’ve always been curious on what wrestlers want: championship aspirations, creative control, financial stability, exposure outside of wrestling, etc. I mean, these things can exist separate from each other as well as together.”