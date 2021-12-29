WWE Reportedly Parts Ways With Popular Superstar and Former Champion

A popular WWE Superstar is gone from the company. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Toni Storm and WWE have parted ways. Sapp revealed that Storm asked for her release, but that hasn’t been confirmed. He did confirm with WWE that Storm is no longer with the company.

Storm, who is a former NXT UK Women’s Champion, was called up to the main roster on July 23 after spending time with the said brand and NXT. On last week’s SmackDown, Storm competed against Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and lost the match. The 26-year old recently appeared on Out of Character with Ryan Satin and talked about how she didn’t like sitting in catering and doing nothing while she was waiting for her name to be called.

“It’s the worst cause you just don’t know, Storm said, per Sportskeeda. “Obviously, wrestling [can be] so unpredictable. Next week you could be main eventing and winning a title and everything could be happening or nothing. You don’t know. This is show business at the end of the day. It’s a topsy turvy industry.”

Storm continued: “When you’re sat in catering, it’s not a good feeling. Just sitting there waiting for your shot. Waiting for your big break. Waiting to show everyone what you’ve worked your life to be good at. I just sat there [asking] ‘When am I next? What’s happening?’ Now [when] stuff starts happening, I’m still like, ‘What’s going on?’ Oh, my God. What is my life?”

Storm joined WWE in 2017 as she took part in the Mae Young Classic that year and in 2018. In the 2017 Mae Young Classic, Storm reached the semifinals and lost to eventual champion Kairi Sane. But in 2018, Strom won the tournament after defeating Io Shirai in the finals at WWE’s women’s pay-per-view Evolution. Storm then joined NXT UK where she won the women’s title in January 2019. She was champion for 231 days before losing to Kay Lee Ray. After an eight-month hiatus, Stone made her NXT debut at NXT TakeOver 31 in October 2020. During her time in NXT, Storm would compete for the women’s title but came up short multiple times.