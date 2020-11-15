Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized: Dodgers Legend Reportedly in ICU With Heart Issues

✖

A baseball legend is in the hospital with heart issues. TMZ reports that Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda was admitted to the hospital a week ago and hooked up to a ventilator and sedated while in ICU. He is reportedly resting comfortably and has reportedly improved. The baseball legend's condition is reportedly not related to COVID-19.

"Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County. Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting comfortably. The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the organization said in a statement on Sunday. Fans responded by sending their well-wishes and calling for Lasorda to fully recover.

"I was on a flight with Tommy from Long Beach to Phoenix 30 years ago and he was friends with everyone on the crowded jet by the time the short flight was over," one baseball fan commented on Sunday. Several others joined in the conversation and said that they needed Lasorda to fully recover and that 2020 "is the worst."

Lasorda first began his baseball career in 1945, signing with the Phillies. He spent time with the Concord Weavers before joining the Army. He was on active duty from 1945 until 1947. Lasorda returned to baseball in 1948 and ultimately made his Major League debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954. He remained in MLB for three total seasons, registering 37 total strikeouts in the process.

Lasorda retired from professional baseball in 1960 and returned to the Dodgers as a scout. He ultimately became a team manager in 1976 and kickstarted a very successful tenure with the franchise. Under his leadership, the Dodgers compiled a record of 1,599–1,439. The team won two World Series (1981, 1988), four National League pennants and eight division titles.

Lasorda was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997 after retiring due to health issues. He drove himself to the hospital one day after his final game while complaining about abdominal pains, but he actually had a heart attack. Lasorda walked away from the game weeks later. His 1,599 wins ranks 20th all-time in MLB history.

Lasorda ultimately came out of retirement in 2000 to lead the United States team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. He led the team to a gold medal after defeating Cuba. He became the first manager to win a World Series and lead a team to an Olympic gold medal.