Tom Brady’s ‘It’s Too Late to Be Scared’ Instagram Post Gets Trolled After Titans Loss

Tom Brady did all he could to hype up fans ahead of the New England Patriots‘ playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, including releasing a hype video. It was an epic affair, using footage of jungle animals spliced in with footage of both teams. However, after the Pats lost to the Titans 13 to 20, the comments on the post turned hostile. In particular, the caption, reading “It’s too late to be scared,” was a point of ridicule for many online trolls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 4, 2020 at 8:07am PST

“It’s too late to be playing… time to retire… thank you for your service,” one Instagram user wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s time to be scared,” wrote another.

“this aged poorly,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“well that was short lived [laugh my a— off],” another wrote.

“Who’s the jackal now,” wrote yet another, referring to how the Titans were compared to jackals and hyenas in the clip.

The clip in question features narration from Christopher Walken, pulled from a scene in the 2002 movie Poolhall Junkies. The speech, written by screenwriters Mars Callahan and Chris Corso, is about how lions (Brady and the Patriots) have to lash out at jackals and hyenas (Titans) to show them who’s the boss. The quote “every once in a while, the lion has to show the jackals who he is,” served as an epic hype-up line before the game, but served as a sad echo after Brady and his teammates lost the game and were eliminated from the playoffs.

Despite all this hate flung towards him, Brady seems to be putting one foot in front of the other. In a post-game press conference, the 42-year-old QB fielded questions about his future in the NFL, being as he is expected to retire somewhat soon. He did not rule out a return for the 2020-2021 season and seemed to own up to this season’s missteps.

“I love the Patriots. This is the greatest organization and playing for Mr. (Robert) Kraft all these years, and for coach (Bill) Belichick. There’s nobody whose had a better career, I would say, than me — just being with them,” Brady said, per USA Today. So, I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like so I’m not going to predict it. I wish we would have won tonight. I wish we would have done a lot of things better over the course of the season. We just didn’t get the job done.”