Tom Brady's Haters Still Railing on QB for Refusing to Shake Nick Foles' Hand

Many storylines have defined the 2020 NFL season, such as COVID-19 outbreaks, but there is one that has completely taken over the conversation. Fans are still mad about Tom Brady running off the field after a loss to the Chicago Bears and seemingly refusing to shake Nick Foles' hand. The game took place in Week 5, but fans and haters alike are still trying to figure out what happened. The story also took another turn on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a photo showing Brady shaking hands with Las Vegas Raiders star Derek Carr. When the fans saw this photo surface, along with the caption: "respect," they sounded off on Twitter. Many began criticizing Brady once again and saying that he is a sore loser. Others strongly suggested that the Buccaneers quarterback is "trash." Some fans did come to Brady's defense and say that he was taking a cautionary approach due to coronavirus, but the critics had responses for this statement as well. They cited Brady shaking hands with every other quarterback during the 2020 season.

pic.twitter.com/MM7RLk1bU1 — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) October 26, 2020 Okay. Okay. I'm on board this ship now. pic.twitter.com/CQzpDSgtme — JohnnyLuckPickard (@luck_pickard) October 26, 2020 Good Morning Football co-host Kyle Brandt has publicly placed his focus on the Buccaneers' quarterback and whether he shakes hands with his peers each week. Brandt even filmed a segment for the show where he went through Brady's history and listed some of the players that received handshakes. This list wasn't simply limited to starters either considering that Brady has chatted it up with backup quarterbacks following many games in his career — win or lose. Brandt is continuing to collect evidence each week, and the football fans are supporting his endeavor.

Foles watching Brady shake everyone else's hand like pic.twitter.com/iaT2x6gqOR — NOVABearMan (@dmccomber86) October 26, 2020 Unfortunately when #brady lost to the #bears he ran off the field and didn't shake Foles hand when they lost. Since he lost track of which down it was, maybe he thought it was halftime. https://t.co/oxPa7P1OKu — Jack Be Back! (@JackBeBack1) October 26, 2020 Many football fans have placed their focus on Brady and criticized his decision to avoid shaking hands with his peer. They expressed the opinion that Foles feels left out while watching other quarterbacks shake hands with TB12. However, there is one fan that came up with a different theory. They said that the "handshake snub" was actually due to confusion.

No they're just pointing out the hypocrisy. Buccs are celebrating Brady shaking Carr's hand yet Brady didn't shake Foles' hand both times he lost to him. If you're going to celebrate it, Brady better do it even when he loses. Brady really out here losing to backup QBs huh. — Michael (@mplao7) October 26, 2020 Tom Brady shaking Nick Foles' hand after losing to him. — reverberocket - wear a mask. (@reverberocket) October 26, 2020 There were several fans sounding off on Twitter after seeing a photo surface featuring Brady and Carr. Some expressed frustration with the Buccaneers due to the team using the caption of "respect" in the tweet. Others took part in a trending discussion on Monday, saying that they want Twitter around for a handshake between Brady and Foles.

No Brady remembers the guy that put him in his place in the Super Bowl that's why he never shook foles hand or Eli's because he despises what they remind him of failure he's a poor sport — Kamdaddypurp (@kamdaddypurp) October 26, 2020 This shaking foles hand obsession is mind boggling.. The fact the people still have to bring it up just says that Brady haunts their dreams — Justlaz (@JustinLazure) October 26, 2020 Is Brady a poor sport? Does he pout when he loses in primetime games or the Super Bowl? There are many fans that believe this to be true. They made their opinions very clear on Sunday after seeing Brady shake Carr's hand. Although a few doubters said that the fans were simply "obsessed."

People care too much about Tom Brady not shaking Nick Foles' hand. Let it go. Move on. Y'all are exhausting 😂 pic.twitter.com/B4HgjFWzXn — Bryce Zielinski (@zbryce21) October 26, 2020 Just curious all you clowns crying that he didn't shake Foles' hand if you criticized Manning as well. Probably not. Brady lives rent free in y'all's heads. — Michael Clausen (@ImClausome) October 26, 2020 Did Brady purposely slight Foles after the Bears game? Fans are split on the issue. However, there are some that have a different opinion on the matter. They don't care whether Brady shakes hands with his peers. They simply said that they want the story to end.

Tom Brady shaking the hand of Derek Carr and not Nick Foles is disgusting https://t.co/i4ksUGvEa3 pic.twitter.com/aVNWsniVzA — Chris (@AlessandriniOne) October 26, 2020 Watch all of the Brady lovers make an excuse for why he shook Carr's hand, but ran off the field like a spoiled kid and refused to shake Foles hand — Anthony Pressley (@Adpressley) October 26, 2020 Did Brady avoid shaking Foles' hand due to concern about COVID-19 or was he upset about the primetime loss? There were many haters calling out Brady, as well as those that came to his defense. They said that those "lovers" would go out of their way to support Brady and the handshake snub.