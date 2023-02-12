Tom Brady's Big Reminder to His Fans This Sunday

Tom Brady may not be in the Super Bowl, but he still had a message for his fans regarding the big game. On Instagram, he shared a reminder to watch the Super Bowl as he posed alongside the stars of 80 For Brady.

Brady shared a clip from the premiere of the comedy. He posed on the red carpet with the movie's stars, Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin. 80 For Brady follows a group of women, played by the aforementioned stars, who head out on a trip to watch Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. The athlete included a caption for the clip, which saw him writing that he knows everyone has "multiple screenings" of 80 For Brady planned for the weekend. However, he also told his fans to tag their friends to remind them to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday, too.

This year's Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles facing off. Brady wasn't able to reach the NFL Championship game this year with his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after his football season came to an end, Brady announced that he was retiring "for good" this time. He shared a video on social media to let his fans know of his decision.

"Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in the video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me." He added, while getting a bit choked up, "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

His retirement announcement came almost a year after he first stated that he was retiring from the sport. A month after that announcement, he revealed that he was un-retiring. Brady ended his career as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, winning six of those championships with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.