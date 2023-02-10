Super Bowl 2023: Fans Pick Who Will Win Championship Game

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, and fans could be in for a classic match. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles finished the season with 14-3 records and averaged over 28 points per game during the regular season. Fans will also see two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles. Mahomes won his second MVP award on Thursday night, while Hurts finished second in the voting.

"I think all of those individual awards come, you don't do those things by yourself. Any of them," Hurts said about being an MVP finalist, per the team's official website. "That goes down the line of history. I'm obviously blessed to be up for that award and I'm blessed to be here and I'm definitely soaking this all in. I put in a lot of hard work to be where I am and be where we are." Mahomes won the MVP award, but can he lead the team to a Super Bowl win? BetOnline.ag surveyed fans across to the country to see who they think wins the big game.