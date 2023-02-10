Super Bowl 2023: Fans Pick Who Will Win Championship Game

By Brian Jones

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Sunday, and fans could be in for a classic match. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles finished the season with 14-3 records and averaged over 28 points per game during the regular season. Fans will also see two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles. Mahomes won his second MVP award on Thursday night, while Hurts finished second in the voting. 

"I think all of those individual awards come, you don't do those things by yourself. Any of them," Hurts said about being an MVP finalist, per the team's official website. "That goes down the line of history. I'm obviously blessed to be up for that award and I'm blessed to be here and I'm definitely soaking this all in. I put in a lot of hard work to be where I am and be where we are." Mahomes won the MVP award, but can he lead the team to a Super Bowl win? BetOnline.ag surveyed fans across to the country to see who they think wins the big game.

Alabama - Connecticut

2022-23-super-bowl-rooting-map-logo.png
(Photo: BetOnline.ag)

Alabama – Eagles

Alaska – Eagles

Arizona – Eagles

Arkansas – Chiefs

California – Eagles

Colorado – Eagles

Connecticut – Eagles

Delaware - Indiana

Delaware: Eagles

Florida: Eagles

Georgia: Chiefs

Hawaii: Chiefs

Idaho: Eagles

Illinois: Chiefs

Indiana: Eagles

Iowa - Massachusetts

super-bowl-2023-fans-pick-chiefs-eagles.jpg
(Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Iowa: Chiefs

Kansas: Chiefs

Kentucky: Eagles

Louisiana: Eagles

Maine: Eagles

Maryland: Eagles

Massachusetts: Eagles

Michigan - Nevada

Michigan: Chiefs

Minnesota: Eagles

Mississippi: Chiefs

Missouri: Chiefs

Montana: Chiefs

Nebraska: Chiefs

Nevada: Eagles

New Hampshire - Ohio

Super Bowl LVII – Previews
(Photo: / Getty Images)

New Hampshire: Eagles

New Jersey: Eagles

New Mexico: Eagles

New York: Chiefs

North Carolina: Eagles

North Dakota: Chiefs

Ohio: Eagles

Oklahoma - Tennessee

Oklahoma: Chiefs

Oregon: Chiefs

Pennsylvania: Eagles

Rhode Island: Eagles

South Carolina: Chiefs

South Dakota: Cheifs

Tennessee: Eagles

Texas - Wyoming

Super Bowl LVII – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
(Photo: / Getty Images)

Texas: Chiefs

Utah: Eagles

Vermont: Chiefs

Virginia: Eagles

Washington: Chiefs

West Virginia: Eagles

Wisconsin: Chiefs

Wyoming: Chiefs

