Tom Brady Spotted Working out With Deion Sanders' Son in Tampa Bay

✖

Tom Brady has been working out with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates to gear up for the 2020 season. However, the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback has also found time to help out one of the top quarterback prospects in the country. Shedeur Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, recently posted a tweet that showed him and Brady working out at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida. In the tweet, Sanders wrote that Brady is the "GOAT" and he's learning as much as he can before he takes his game to the next level.

According to ESPN, Brady posted the experience in his Instagram story. "When you're green, you grow...when you're ripe, you rot," Brady wrote. He also commented on Sanders' post, writing: "You will determine what your future holds. I'm always here for you." Sanders is a four-star recruit out of Cedar Hill, Texas, according to 247Sports. He is ranked the 17th best pro-style quarterback in the country and has received offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois State, Louisville, LSU, Memphis, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF, UCLA and UTEP.

ESPN mentioned Brady has been known for working with young players. Former Michigan teammate David Terrell recently talked about the time when Brady worked with his then 8-year-old son David Terrell Jr., who is now a junior wide receiver at Howard. Terrell said: "I could literally call Tom and tell him, 'I'm in Miami,' and he'll be like, 'OK, Dave, I'm here right now. That's the type of guy he is."

As for Deion Sanders, he showed his appreciation for Brady working with his son on Instagram. He wrote: "@shedeursanders They’re things In Life even the father can’t teach the son but GOD always provides a way if there’s a will. @tombrady I thank u, appreciate & love the man, The father and the athlete u are. This is NEXT LEVEL TYPE OF STUFF." Brady is the right person to mentor young talent. Along with his six Super Bowl wins, Brady has won the Super Bowl MVP award four times and he's a three-time MVP winner. He spent the last 20 seasons with the New England Patriots but left the team in March to sign with the Bucs.