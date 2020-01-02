Tom Brady’s Wife Gisele Lights up Social Media With New Year’s Wish for Fans

Gisele Bundchen, the wife of New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady, is ready for the new year. We have entered a new decade and Bundchen has a message for her fans. Bundchen went to Instagram to post the message and she has a few wishes for her followers.

“This new year, I wish for you to love yourself and take care of yourself so you can feel fulfilled and then spread that energy all around you,” Bundchen wrote. “I wish you strength and courage, to get out of your comfort zone and expand beyond what you thought you could, making all the changes you want to see in your life.”

She continued with wishing her followers to have some time to themselves and being more patient. “I wish you time alone, to be in silence and quiet your mind so you can listen to your own truth and let that be your guiding light,” she added.

“I wish you patience and humility, to respect other points of view, nobody is perfect. We all have challenges, we all make mistakes, they are here to help us learn, grown and expand. I wish you more love and empathy towards others and the planet.”

She ended the post by writing: “May 2020 bring love, wisdom, justice, truth and goodness to our lives and to the whole world. May happiness be the way, not the goal. I wish you the best year ever!”

The post led to a number of fans responding in her comments section. However, Brady was one of the first to respond by writing: “All positive all the time!!! Te amo.”

“Love love love and more love for you and your beautiful family,” one fan wrote. “2020 may be the best year ever for you to become even more beautiful successful happy.”

“Beautiful message with lots of wisdom and empathy..wish you and your family a wonderful year,” another fan wrote.

“Wow!” another fan added. “Might be my favorite New Years post yet! Very well said!”

“Love you [Gisele] thanks for your wisdom,” another fan stated.

Bundchen’s post comes on the heels of Brady posting his own 2020 message on social media. The couple is clearly ready for the new decade and the first goal is Brady leading the Patriots to another Super Bowl win as the team faces the Tennessee Titans in the playoffs on Saturday.