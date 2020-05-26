Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen Take the TikTok 'Couples Challenge'

✖

Tom Brady is having a lot of fun this offseason. After taking part in a golf tournament with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback participated in the Couples Challenge game with his wife Gisele Bundchen. In the Couples Challenge, Brady and Bundchen are asked a question while their eyes are closed and they answer by pointing which person is more likely to do what the question is asked. In other words, one of the questions was "who eats the healthiest" and Brady and Bundchen pointed at each other. But with their eyes closed, they won't know the answers until it's over.

Bundchen posted the video on her TikTik and Instagram account on Tuesday, and the video has already been viewed nearly 2 million times. Brady and Bundchen seem like a strong couple, but it's no surprise considering what Brady revealed about their marriage back in December. "We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication," Brady said to Jason Kennedy of E!. "Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I'm feeling.' And current, not like, This happened six months ago, and you communicate about it. I think that's helped us a lot." Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. The former New England Patriots quarterback has made some changes in the offseason so he can spend more time with his family.

"The last couple years, it's been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need," Brady continued. "You know, because when I'm here doing my thing, my wife's gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams. And I feel like it's my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her. She's happy when I get back to football because she knows how happy I am."

Brady, who will turn 43 at the start of the 2020 season, recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs after spending the last 20 years with the Patriots. Once his contract is up in Tampa, one has to wonder if he will call it a career then and enjoy the retired life with Bundchen.