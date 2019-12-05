Tom Brady Credits Multi-Step Secret to Successful Marriage With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for over 10 years and look like the perfect couple, but they also have their fair share of challenges in their marriage like any other couple. But how do they keep their love going? Brady talked about his relationship with Bundchen to Jason Kennedy on his new E! show, In the Room, revealing they pair has a multi-step communication method that makes it work as well as it does.

“We use a term in our house: CCC. Clear, current communication,” Brady said when talking about his and Bundchen’s intentional efforts to remain in sync after more than a decade together. “Clear, like, ‘This is exactly how I’m feeling.’ And current, not like, ‘This happened six months ago, and you communicate about it. I think that’s helped us a lot.”

Brady and Bundchen, have been married since 2009 and have three children together. With Brady being the quarterback of the New England Patriots and Bundchen being one of the top supermodels in the world, their lives can get very busy at times. When it comes to their marriage, Brady revealed that their work-ethic has been the most challenging part of their relationship.

“We’re very ambitious people,” Brady said. “A lot of times I’m going in one direction, she’s going the other and its ships passing in the night. I’m going to football, she’s got things she’s doing and by the way, the kids. I think we have to make sure we take time for one another. If you want it to get better and improve, you got to communicate.”

While Brady and Bundchen continue to work on their marriage every day, another challenging part of their marriage is Brady going away for training camp as he told reporters how spending time with the family during the offseason the last two years have really helped.

“The last couple years, it’s been really great for me to spend the offseason with them and, you know, really fill up that bucket and give them the time, love, and support that they need,” he said. “You know, because when I’m here doing my thing, my wife’s gotta hold down the fort, and she has put a lot on hold over the years to support my dreams. And I feel like it’s my responsibility as a husband to do the same for her. She’s happy when I get back to football because she knows how happy I am. It was a great offseason, but now it’s time for football, and I think everyone in our family is prepared for that.”