NFL Reportedly Makes Decision on Tom Brady Being Raiders Owner and Quarterback

There has been speculation about Tom Brady playing for the Las Vegas Raiders while being a minority owner of the team. And while Brady has not publicly commented on the reports, it appears the NFL has decided if Brady wants to go that route. A spokesperson for the NFL told TMZ Sports that Brady could do both but would need two league-wide votes for it to happen. The first is 75 percent of the league would have to approve the acquisition of a piece of the Raiders. The second is 75 percent of the league would need to vote on whether or not Brady would be allowed to play.

If both votes go through, Brady would be allowed to be quarterback/owner of the Raiders. He announced his retirement from the NFL in February and stated he has no plans to return to the league. But it was revealed earlier this month that Raiders starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo had surgery on his foot and could miss training camp.

When Garoppolo signed with the Raiders in the offseason, his press conference was postponed a day. He suffered a foot injury while playing for the San Francisco 49ers in December but told reporters in March his foot is not an issue. "No worry," Garoppolo said when asked about the news conference postponement, per ESPN. "I mean it was just talking, language, things like that. But no, both sides, I think, knew what we wanted to get done, so it was very collaborative actually. Just us coming together."

When Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels spoke to reporters, he gave an update on where Garoppolo stands healthwise. "But everything that's happened since we signed Jimmy, we knew ahead of time," McDaniels said. "So we had an awareness of all of it. And again, our preference is to not push and rush anybody back at this point in time. Could we? I mean, you could make that decision. It's just, I think the most important time of the year is going to happen when we get to training camp so that we're ready to go and we can do the work we need to do in August."

Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In his career, Brady played in 10 Super Bowls, won seven Super Bowl titles and has been named Super Bowl MVP five times.