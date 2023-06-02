Tom Brady Weighs in on Aaron Rodgers Joining New York Jets

Tom Brady knows what Aaron Rodgers is going through. On Thursday, Brady appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and was asked about Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets after spending his entire career with the Green Bay Packers.

"I think he's going to do a great job, he is a tremendous player, great competitor, and I think this kind of breathes a lot of fresh air and invigoration into going to a different team and wanting to prove yourself all over again," Brady said, per Heavy. "I think we all have that spirit about us that we started off in the NFL and we had something to prove. The team that drafted us, God there was a lot of freshness to it and you took it and you really attacked it. I see that with him too."

Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. And after winning six Super Bowls in New England, Brady went on to win another Super Bowl in Tampa. The Jets are hoping Rodgers can bring a title to the franchise as he did with Green Bay during the 2010 season.

Brady has had his share of intense matchups with the Jets while playing for the Patriots. But the 45-year-old believes the Jets will have success with Rodgers. "Being in New York there is a lot of expectation there and there are a lot of eyes and a lot of media. I think he's [Rodgers] going to go out there and do a great job," Brady explained. "Aaron is a tremendous player, tremendous passer of the football, I've always kind of watched him and studied his mechanics and how he goes about things. I think he's going to do a great job. He has a lot of talented players there too. A lot of young players that have a lot of speed [and] quickness. I think when you look back at his most productive years and he's had a lot of them. He's had great receivers, we all need great receivers as quarterbacks to be productive and prolific and I think he's got a great opportunity to do that in New York."

Rodgers was selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He became the starting quarterback in 2008 and went on to be named to the Pro Bowl 10 times, the All-Pro Team five times and won four NFL MVP awards.