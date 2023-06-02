Tom Brady Opens up About Co-Parenting With Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady just revealed how he co-parents with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. The legendary NFL quarterback recently spoke to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight and opened up about how he and Bündchen have been parenting their two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — following their divorce in October.

"I think for me, when you decide to have children, that's a big undertaking, and I don't think you take it lightly. And I think these kids that come up under your roof, you want to provide them with values, so that when they move forward in their life, they have a real solid base and foundation," Brady said. "And I think myself and their mom have done an amazing job of providing that, and I think that we're just gonna keep doing it."

Brady went on to say, "We're never a finished product. The kids aren't finished products. At the end of the day, we're learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with."

Brady has been spending more time with his children, including his 15-year-old son Jack whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. He announced his retirement from the NFL in February and is taking time off before he starts his broadcasting job with Fox Sports next year.

"There's no guidebook to life. A lot of the things that happen in your life are the first time. You don't know how to say always the appropriate thing or the right thing, but the only thing you can do for your kids is to try and say, 'All right, guys, this is kinda the way that it's worked for me, and the things that I've learned from, and now it's up to you, you gotta take it,'" Brady explained. "'Now, you've got choices outside of the house ... go out there and do well in the community, respect everyone, respect others. Go out there and make a contribution and find something you love to do. Bring a positive attitude.'"