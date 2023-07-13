TikTok Star Alix Earle Attends 2023 ESPYs With NFL Wide Receiver

A Super Bowl champion wide receiver has a new woman in his life. While attending the 2023 ESPY Awards, TikTik star Alix Earle, who wore Steve Madden heels, was spotted with Braxton Berrios of the Miami Dolphins on the red carpet. This comes weeks after Berrios spoke about his breakup with Sophia Culpo.

Earlier in the day, Earle, who has 5.5 million followers on TikTok, posted a video that shows her getting ready for the ESPYs. She is seen sitting in the makeup chair while a team is handling her makeup and hair. Earle said that she and Berrios will be attending an after-party following the awards show and have a flight booked for 6 a.m. the next day.

(Photo: David Livingston)

Berrios seems to have moved on from Culpo after their years-long romance. "I don't want to start anything. I don't want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all of this to be over and everybody to move on and do whatever makes them happy," Berrios said on his Instagram story, per Entertainment Tonight. "I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship. It was a healthy one. Towards the end of it, we got in conversations along the lines of we just weren't working out. So when we split back in January, that's why."

Berrios went on to say that the breakup didn't involve anything or anyone else. "We just didn't work out, and that's OK," he said. "So it's been very weird and kind of sad to see what's gone on since then. I've been quiet because it's totally out of character for me to talk about my private life publicly, but I feel like it needed to be touched on now."

Berrios, 27, joined the Dolphins in March after signing a one-year contract. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Jets and his best season was in 2021 when he caught 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He is also a strong kick returner, averaging 30.4 yards per return and scoring one touchdown in 2021. Berrios was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He did not play the entire season due to him being on injured reserve but was on the roster with the team that won the Super Bowl in February 2019.